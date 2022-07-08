On Wednesday, 15th June, management of Trashy Bags Africa was formally handed over to its newly formed in-country team.

The Trashy Bags Project was started in 2007 by Mr. Stuart Gold, who dedicated 15 years to building the company and product range.

Stuart remained with the company since the transformation was to rebrand to Trashy Bags Africa in 2021.

At Wednesday’s event, held in the organisation’s production factory in Abelemkpe, Accra, staff gathered to wish Mr Gold farewell and thank him for his years of service.

Mr Gold gave a speech highlighting some of the successes and challenges over the years, and the factory team presented him with a beautiful piece of artwork created using recycled plastic.