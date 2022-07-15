Author and entrepreneur Ludwig Nii Jr joined Yofi Grant, Mark Okraku Mantey and others from Ghana in UK to propel the work of GIPC.

As an author and investor in Ghana, namely Ashmole International Academy, Ludwig is a proud supporter of promoting the opportunities in Ghana.

The author who penned his book the Untangling Process to help Ghanaians in the diaspora, was on hand to network with fellow diasporans who needed encouragement to invest in Ghana.

Through his book, Untangling process, a radio airplay digital investor which operates in 120 countries is now in Ghana tracking radio airplay data to support The Ghana Music industry.

For the first time in Ghana, artistes can now register their songs via swishhqafrica.co.uk and find out which stations play their songs, as well as listen to the audio of when their songs are played.

Ludwig believes that Ghana is the future and diasporans have a role to play in Ghana’s development, and this can be realised through collaboration with Ghanaians at home in Ghana.