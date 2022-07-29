Police in the Ashanti Region are holding a young man for allegedly defrauding inhabitants, mostly residents, of the Ejisu Municipality under the pretext of recruiting them into the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

The suspect whose identity is yet to be fully disclosed allegedly claimed he was the brother of the Deputy Finance Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu, John Ampontuah Kumah.

The suspect allegedly tricked his victims and succeeded in taking huge amounts of money from them.

The MP in a statement denied ever coming into contact with the suspect and called on the Ghana Armed Forces to investigate the young man.

“Furthermore, I call on the Ghana Police Service, the Cyber Security Authority, and allied security services to make a strong intervention to reduce the increasing rate of impersonation and fraud that are being committed in the name of political actors,” the MP added in his statement.

“My attention has been drawn to a viral video of a gentleman arrested for impersonation as a soldier in the Ghana Armed Forces and promising people recruitment into the Military.

The claims by the said gentleman that he is my brother are false and he is not related to me in any form or shape.

I also do not know the said gentleman, never met him before, and have not assigned him to execute any assignment in my name.

I will like to call on the Ghana Armed Forces to investigate the gentleman and to take the necessary punitive measures against him if he is found culpable.

Finally, I will like to call on the general public to be extra vigilant when dealing with people who claim to be acting under the authority of a public figure and when dealing with social media accounts they believe belong to political figures.”