The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has indicated that the Marburg virus could be predominant in mining areas in the country.

According to the GHS, this is due to the number of mining pits in such areas, which serve as shelter for bats which research indicates carry the virus.

Over the weekend the Ghana Health Service (GHS) reported that one close contact in the new Marburg Virus Disease case in Ghana, a 14-month-old baby reported symptoms after the maximum incubation period of 21 days, and died on July 21, 2022.

Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye said surveillance and education will be increased in these areas.

“We know that it comes from the fruit bats, that can spill over into humans and primates. Mining pits are possible breeding grounds for bats. There is, therefore, the need to increase our surveillance and awareness creation.”

“We are subsequently going to do additional assessments to look at the risk profile of the country.”

The Marburg Virus Disease is a rare but severe haemorrhagic fever that affects both humans and non-human primates.

In 2021, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) directed all its regional offices to be on high alert for the Marburg virus after an outbreak of the disease was recorded in neighbouring West African country, Guinea.