Miss Ghana UK has partnered Ceek VR, a streaming platform to exclusively stream this year’s pageant which coincides with the 30th anniversary of the franchise.

Ceek VR via Ceek Metaverse will give audience access to exciting weekly content, with exclusive never before seen footage, leading up to the crowning of Miss Ghana UK 2022.

Considering how challenging it is to get sponsors for events like this in recent times, Directors of Miss Ghana UK, Cilla Baafuor-Gyewu and Mavis Osei expressed their excitement lauding the entities for believing in them.

“We are excited to announce Ceek VR Metaverse on board, we all know the current economic state so one of our fears was whether we would get sponsors and thankfully we have them as title sponsors. This is a major feat for us and we thank them for believing in us and coming onboard.,” Ms Mavis said.

Ms Baafuor-Gyewu added, “We appreciate this partnership, we thank you all for trusting us, it hasn’t been a smooth journey and not everyone believed in our dream but you did. To the others, Diaspora Insurance Company, Koppan Hospitality (Ghana), Bluerose Properties (Ghana)Tap Tap Send Money Transfer and Viva Skin care among others, we salute you.”

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ceek VR Metaverse, Mary Spio stated that she was proud to be part of an event that empowered women.

“I’m so thrilled to partner with a show that empowers women and is in line with our core belief system. Even more so, for me, this is a full-circle moment since my roots are Ghanaian,” she said.

Themed; Empowering women – The Yaa Asantewaa Edition, this year’s pageant will focus on Beauty, Elegance, Tradition, Culture and Ambition.

It will come off on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the Gaumont Palace (DC)The Broadway, High Road, Wood Green.

Miss Ghana UK is an annual prestigious beauty pageant in the UK and the longest-running Black and Ethnic minority pageant in the UK.

Over the years, the event has established itself as a leading platform that promotes women empowerment and the beautiful country of Ghana, showcasing the rich Ghanaian Culture, Tradition, and Tourism to the rest of the world.

Miss Ghana UK 2022 is supported by Ghana High Commission UK and Ireland, Ministry of Tourism Ghana, Ghana Tourism Authority and Akwaaba UK.