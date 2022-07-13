A 37-year-old woman, Hellen Tettey, on Wednesday morning delivered a set of five babies (quintuplets), all female, at the St Martin’s de Porres hospital at Agomanya in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region.

Hellen who already has five children including a set of twins (also girls) told the media after delivery that a scan on her during her anti-natal visits revealed that she was pregnant with triplets, but she was surprised and still happy with the turn of events.

Hellen who lived with her husband in Tarkwa arrived at Agomanya to live with her family pending her delivery only to go into labour after alighting from the vehicle.

Health professionals at the hospital assisted in a smooth delivery process, with the mother and babies (quints) all doing well.

A member of the family is, however, calling on the general public and benevolent groups or individuals who are touched by the story to assist the family.