Labour Unions are pushing for a drastic overhaul of the emoluments of Article 71 officeholders.

This they say will create a fair pay policy system for public sector staff and bring restraint in the level of public spending on salaries and emoluments.

Many unions including the Trades and Union Congress (TUC) have joined this call demanding for a review or the scrapping of Article 71 from the Constitution.

Latest to join the call after TUC is the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), which wants a universal salary regime.

The union explained that the abolishment will pave way for a more efficient and sustainable salary structure which will be fair to all workers notwithstanding their categories.

Speaking to Citi News on the subject, the President of NAGRAT, Angel Carbonu, said the continuous implementation of such a structure for Article 71 Office holders is the major cause of the many labour agitations.

“We are determined to work together with other organized labour groups to end the unfairness in remunerations for public sector workers on the Single Spine Salary Structure on one hand and Article 71 office holders and State Owned Enterprises on the other hand.”

The Fair Wages and Salaries Commission has indicated the review committee of the single spine pay policy may consider such calls, though it is not part of their core mandate.

NAGRAT also backed calls by the TUC for the complete overhaul of the structure of the country’s Social Security and National Insurance Trust.