The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has introduced a digital payment platform to allow members to file for nominations online, pay monthly dues, and register new members.

The www.ghanandc.com and the shortcode *920*25# give members various options from the comfort of their homes.

According to the Deputy General Secretary, Peter Otokunor, a QR code will be posted at all NDC offices and other vantage points to give easy access to members to scan and pay anywhere across the country.

He further added that all transactions across the digital platforms are only accessible when members input their digital membership card numbers and phone contacts in filling in the blanks.

At the launch of a road map for internal elections, the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu NketiaH said the innovation is to eliminate disagreements that come with filing nominations and this will also help the party keep track of paid-up members.

However, the party maintained its monthly dues at GHc2 and GHc10 as filing fees for aspiring branch executives.