The Criminal Court 2 of the High Court Accra has granted bail to the tune of GH¢20 million to a suspected Nigerian criminal, Sunny Anwamini (Sam) arrested by the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) for fraud.

Sam, 52 was apprehended on Wednesday, July 20 by EOCO in an intelligence-led operation in partnership with the state National Security for allegedly defrauding a Ukrainian businessman to the tune of $6.5 million.

He was charged with three counts of altering forged documents, defrauding by false pretences and money laundering.

The accused, between January 2017 and May 2022, allegedly used forged documents including an Export Declaration Form from the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to obtain various sums of money totalling $6,500,000 from one Mazen Farakh, the complainant, under the pretext of exporting teak wood from Ghana to him in Ukraine.

The accused was arraigned before Her Ladyship, Elfreda Dankyi at Criminal Court 2 of the High Court, Accra.

After the accused person’s plea was taken, EOCO’s legal team, prosecuting on behalf of the Republic, prayed the court to take into consideration the amount involved in the offence allegedly committed in granting bail.

The Court in its ruling set the terms of bail at GH¢20,000,000 with three sureties, two of whom must be justified.

The accused is to surrender his passport and other travelling documents and to report twice a week to the EOCO headquarters.

The Ukrainian business magnate and his Ghanaian partners are also worried about the justice delivery in the country as they claim that, some officers are exerting pressure and sleeping for the release of Sunny again.

Meanwhile, Mazen Farakh wants to recover his $6.5 million from the Nigerian criminal syndicate and is therefore appealing to the powers that be to ensure that, Sunny Anwamini is made to face the full rigours of the law.

The Ukrainian businessman is currently in the country to ensure that, Suny is brought to account to face the full rigours of the law.