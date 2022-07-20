An aide to former President John Evans Atta Mills and founder of the Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has denied claims of tampering with the grave of the late President.

Brother of the late President and Member of Parliament for Komenda-Edina-Eguafo Abirem, Samuel Atta-Mills addressed the press in Parliament on Tuesday and said Koku Anyidoho together with the Coastal Development Authority had tampered with the tomb without recourse to the family.

Responding to the accusations, Mr. Anyidoho said he will not dignify the insults meted out to him, insisting that his action is solely to preserve the memory of the late former President.

He spoke to Citi News’ Zoe Abu- Baidoo.

“Nobody has tampered with anything. What is being done is the reconstruction of the Asomdwe Park. President Mills died as President of the Republic of Ghana. Where has Sammy Atta Mills been all these years? Does he now remember that the late President was his brother? What has he done to keep the memory of his brother alive? I respect the family so much, but I will not dignify Sammy Atta Mills.”

Ghana’s first Presidential mausoleum and burial ground of Ghana’s late President John Evans Attah Mills, the Asomdwee Park, is currently in a deplorable state.

There are reports that the park was no longer secure as its security had been left in a sorry state and no longer a secured place at least befitting enough for former leaders worth celebrating.

The condition of the park and the late President’s tomb is nothing to write home about, as some parts of the fencing protecting it have broken down.