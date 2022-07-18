The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has assured the public of a reduction in the prices of fuel in the coming months locally.

This is based on anticipation of the drop in the price of crude oil on the international market.

Already, the Chamber for Petroleum Consumers Ghana (COPEC) has hinted of a six percent drop in prices at the pumps in the coming days.

Currently, diesel is almost GH¢15 per litre while petrol sells for over GH¢11 per litre at the pumps. Some filling stations over the weekend recorded some marginal price drops.

Speaking to Citi News, the Chief Executive Officer of NPA, Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid was optimistic that fuel prices will drop.

”We have enough fuel in the country to meet the demands. There should be no concern regarding the supply of diesel, especially.”

After a rampant increase in the price of fuel at the pumps, consumers seem pleased with the recent drop in prices at some fuel stations and are hopeful of further reductions in the coming months.

This comes as some Oil Marketing Companies across the country reduced their prices by up to 60p per litre over the weekend.