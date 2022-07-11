The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has directed all candidates for various national executive positions to end campaigns 24 hours before the start of elections on Saturday, July 16.

This according to the party is part of measures to ensure discipline in the internal reorganization process.

With five days to the start of the conference, the party wants candidates to adhere strictly to the rules. In an interview with Citi News, the Director of Communications for the NPP, Yaw Buaben Asamoa said this was a new directive the party was carrying out.

“We expected campaign activities to come to an end when delegates travel to the conference venue and for them to come comfortably to the conference venue to vote,” he said.

He however added that the party may not be as strict when it comes to the wearing of branded material, although the sharing of such material will be discouraged.

“One of the things we have said is we don’t even want the candidate sharing their personal branded souvenirs there,” Mr. Asamoa said.

The NPP has already ordered the removal of all billboards of aspirants in the upcoming National Delegates elections.

The election is scheduled between 15th to 17th of July at the Accra Sports Stadium.