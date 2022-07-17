One person was arrested at dawn this morning during the ongoing New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Delegates Conference.

The arrest broke out after the police and some sections of the crowd were engaged in a scuffle.

The NPP members were reluctant to leave the inner perimeter of the Accra Sports Stadium after unauthorised persons in the area were asked to leave the pitch side of the stadium.

Crowd control officers from the police service were brought in to calm the situation.

Watch the video here: