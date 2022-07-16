Over 300 members of the governing New Patriotic Party from the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON), and proxy voters, will not vote in the party’s National Delegates Conference ongoing at the Accra Sports Stadium.

This is because of an injunction slapped against such categories of voters.

The decision was announced by Peter Mac Manu, the chairman of the NPP’s Election Committee on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

Mr. Manu said they received the injunction last night.

The conference is being held at the Accra Sports Stadium, with about 40 polling stations, 47 candidates, and 6,300 voters.

With the injunction placed on the TESCON and proxy voters, the number of people expected to vote will be reduced to about 6000.

In the meantime, some irate TESCON members have stormed the stadium to register their displeasure about the injunction that has been placed on their right to vote.

“We’ve heard that we will not be allowed to vote. We are not happy about it. We want to know why they are doing this to us. Our colleagues are in school learning while we risked our lives to come here to vote,” they told Citi News.

The New Patriotic Party will be electing various national leaders to lead the party for the next four years.