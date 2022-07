The newly elected national executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have paid a courtesy call on former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

During the call, the former President charged the executives to work hard in breaking the eight during the 2024 general elections.

They assured him of their determination to live up to expectations.

The executives were elected a few days ago at the party’s Annual Delegates Conference which saw the gathering of thousands of party delegates.