Government has responded to critics who claimed it was re-introducing road tolls in the country through the back door.

Some Ghanaians had taken on the government following announcement by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta that government intends to toll some new road projects in the country with an example being the Tema Motorway expansion project.

Government suspended the collection of road and bridge tolls during the 2022 budget statement.

But following Ofori-Atta’s disclosure of the tolling of some new roads during the mid-year budget review presented on Monday, July 25, 2022, some Ghanaians lambasted the government over the issue.

However, in a statement, the Roads Ministry insisted that government does not intend to re-introduce the road tolls which were suspended a few months ago.

“The Ministry wishes to state categorically that the government has not reinstated toll collection across the country. We further wish to clarify that the Finance Minister’s reference to tolls in the budget review was in respect of PPP road projects only. The Ministry wishes to reassure the public that the government will continue to use innovative means to finance road projects across the country,” Nasir Ahmad Yartey, Head of Public Relations at the Roads Ministry, clarified.