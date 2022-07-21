Plendify B2B Marketplace and Ecobank Ghana Plc have recently signed a partnership to assist Ghanaian businesses and suppliers on the Plendify marketplace platform import their goods from Asia and provide access to various financing solutions.

By this agreement, Plendify, one of the leading eCommerce platforms in Ghana, and Ecobank have joined forces to improve access to global markets and finance underpinned by quality service to their respective clients.

The partnership signed at the headquarters of Ecobank in Accra, was witnessed by Mr. Beau PK Sackey (CEO, Plendify), Mr. Michael Manirakiza (COO, Plendify), Mr. Kingsley Adofo-Addo (Head of SME Banking, Ecobank), Mr. Cyril Amega (Trade Sales Manager, Ecobank) and team members from both entities.

CEO of Plendify B2B Marketplace, Mr. Sackey, expressed his enthusiasm – “I am very excited with Plendify’s partnership with Ecobank. This represents a major win for our respective customers, especially for the growing number of Pan-African businesses and suppliers who sell globally and intra-Africa through our e-commerce platform. Our partnership with Ecobank empowers them to obtain a variety of financing options from Ecobank to bolster their business operations.”

Plendify is a leading online wholesale marketplace where businesses and consumers can discover and purchase items in bulk and at wholesale prices. The focus is to help small and medium-sized businesses in Africa scale up their businesses through increased sales in Ghana and across the continent.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr Kingsley Adofo-Addo said, “This partnership highlights Ecobank’s focus on empowering small and medium-sized enterprises by ensuring their sustainability. As a leading Pan-African bank, we will ensure value creation for all clients, including additional benefits for both suppliers and buyers who purchase on the platform using their Ecobank VISA debit/credit cards”.

On their part, Plendify B2B Marketplace would offer 50% discounts on paid subscription plans to all Ecobank SME clients. Plendify will be listed on the Ecobank points program as a step toward rewarding clients with benefits when they shop on the marketplace.

Partnerships like this ensure that small and medium-sized businesses have the tools and support to grow into world-class brands that transform Africa.