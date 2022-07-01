Over 300 police personnel have been deployed to provide protection for some divisional Chiefs of Yilo and Manya Krobo who are leading a protest against the installation of prepaid meters in the Krobo enclave by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

The officers were drawn from the National Headquarters and the Eastern Regional Police Command .

According to the Divisonal Chiefs, their decision to embark on today’s demonstration is a result of the government’s inability to respond to their petition about the involvement of military personnel deployed to assist the ECG in the ongoing prepaid meter installation.

The Eastern Regional Police Commander, DCOP Anderson Fosu Ackah who briefed the demonstrators after a closed-door meeting with the divisional chiefs, assured them of responsible policing throughout the protest.

“We are here as part of the constitutional mandate to ensure that residents are safe. Our men are here with their gears, but it doesn’t mean that we are here to intimidate or arrest anybody. We are urging residents that, it will be better and appropriate for them to go home after the demonstration. We hope that it is going to be a very successful demonstration and end it peacefully.”

The ECG started the installation of prepaid meters on a pilot basis a few months ago but started the mass exercise on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Lorlornyo, a suburb of Kpong, with support from the military.

But youth groups in the area are increasingly becoming impatient with the exercise.

The youth groups have said they are ready to go to any length to resist the installation of prepaid meters in their area.

But at today’s demonstration, the Piengua Divisional Chief Nene Zogli and Okweanya Chief Nene Olepeme Sakinor Nanor I who have been speaking to Citi News, called for the immediate withdrawal of the military for the sake of peace in the area.