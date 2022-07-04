The Ghana Police Service provided health services to members of the Islamic community who were in transit at the Hajj Village in Accra.

This forms part of the police strategy to take policing closer to the public and win the hearts and minds of the people in a bid to strengthen partnerships for effective policing.

Two Police Mobile Clinic vehicles were deployed and stationed at the Village to support the Hajj Village clinic to provide health care services for the people.

The mobile hospitals come fully equipped with an X-ray machine; Surgical theatre equipment, mobile ventilator, defibrillator, oxygen delivery devices; laboratory oven, centrifuge and microscope, as well as a 9-bedded tent with power supply and accessories, among others.

There were also a medical doctor, nurses and other health professionals on board to attend to the patient.

The Saudi Arabia Ministry for Hajj and Umrah has announced that Ghana’s quota for this year’s hajj is 3,069 pilgrims.

Potential pilgrims above 65 years of age will not be allowed into Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj.

The Saudis have also hinted that this year’s Hajj will be expensive for three main reasons– the increment of Value Added Tax (VAT) from 5 to 15 percent, and the demolition and reconstruction of buildings and hotels in Mecca.