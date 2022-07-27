The Ministry of Roads and Highways acting through the Department of Urban Roads has indicated that sections of the Kwame Nkrumah interchange specifically the Akasanoma to Nsawam road will be closed on midnight of Friday, July 29, 2022, to midnight of Sunday, July 31 2022.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, the closure is to allow the contractor, QG KONSTRUKTION AB, to carry out repair works on sections of the ramp on the Nsawam road.

The ministry further called on motorists to follow all traffic management measures that will be put in place at vantage points of the road.