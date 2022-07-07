The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has denied reports that about 1,000 of its members in the Upper West Region have defected to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to the leadership of the party, the only person who has defected to the NDC is the former Chairman of the PPP for Wa Central.

The party removed him following the performance of the party in the 2020 elections.

In an interview with Citi News, the Director of Communications for the PPP, Felix Mantey, said he was surprised by the claims.

“Where are the 1,000 people coming from?” he questioned.

Mr. Mantey said the chairman doesn’t even know the total number of votes in the 2020 general elections.

“He even concocted lies about me that I, as a communication director, went to Wa East to ask the NDC people to accept me… he concocted so many lies.”

“We don’t have problems with defections to the NDC, but don’t make it like the entire membership of the PPP has joined the NDC, which is a palpable lie,” Mr. Mantey added.