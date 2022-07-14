Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu, Alhassan Bashir Fuseini has denied reports that the Privileges Committee has written to the Electoral Commission (EC) to declare the seat Dome Kwabenya occupied by Adwoa Safo Vacant.

After Wednesday’s crucial meeting of the committee, media reports attributed to the chairman suggested that the committee is taking steps to declare the seat vacant after the MP in question failed to appear before the committee.

According to ABA Fuseini, the report is yet to be presented to the plenary because it is not ready.

Addressing the press in Parliament, Mr. Fuseini said, “Claims that we have written to the EC to declare Dome Kwabenya seat vacant are untrue. The report is not even ready. How can there be a story of a report when there is no report. As a member of the committee, if the report was ready I would have been aware.”

“The authentic story of the pPrivileges Committee is that there is no report on the three members the Speaker referred to us. Also, on the issue of Adwoa Safo, the Committee made it very clear, even though we have not constituted the report yet that because we were unable to hear from her, we have referred her to Parliament.”

On July 6, Adwoa Safo failed to appear before the Privileges Committee on a Zoom link that was provided to her to join proceedings.

She is currently in the United States of America and has not been in Ghana for months.