A pull-out ceremony has been held for the outgoing Director-General, Public Affairs Directorate, DCOP Samuel Kwesi Ofori.

The ceremony was held at the National Police Training School-Tesano, Accra on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

The outgoing Director General of Police Public Affairs Department admonished the Public to cooperate with the service in ensuring peace and security.

He stressed that citizen support is instrumental in intelligence-led operations.

You need to demand of us because you deserve the best from us, but you also need to understand the incredible pressures we face as police officers.”

DCOP Kwesi Ofori also urged the media to be more favourable toward police.

“Support us in our campaigns and be balanced in media narratives about policing,” he said.

Before his appointment as the Director General of Police Public Affairs Department, he served in other capacities, including the head of police operations at the Accra Regional Police Command.