Management of Ghana Railway Company Limited (GRCL) will from today, Monday, July 18, 2022, resume the Tema-Accra passenger train service, which was suspended temporarily for rehabilitation works.

“After successfully addressing some technical challenges, GRCL conducted series of test runs and a final joint inspection was also carried out on July 7, 2022, by GRCL and Ghana Railway Development Authority (GRDA) to ascertain the suitability of the line for passenger service,” a statement from GRCL noted.

The Ghana Railway Company Limited in the statement said GRDA, which is the industry regulator, has granted it the approval to commence the shuttle service.

“The general public is being advised to bear with us, that as a start, a restricted speed limit of 35km/h has been imposed on the movement of the train to enable our technical team to continue to address any teething problem that may emerge during these early stages of the resumption of the shuttle service.”

“There would also be other GRCL officials onboard the train to obtain the views and concerns of commuters to enable Management of GRCL to address them to ensure smooth running of the passenger service to the best satisfaction of our clients. The general public is hereby assured of our usual comfortable, safe and punctual shuttle service GRCL provides,” the railway company added in the statement.