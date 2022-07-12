The Hajj Board has disclosed that deliberations and arrangements towards the refund of monies to persons who could not travel to Mecca in Saudi Arabia will begin in two weeks.

According to management, directors and finance managers of the Board who are expected to play pivotal roles in the disbursement are currently in Mecca with the pilgrims.

Persons who were unable to travel to Hajj are demanding a refund of the GH¢19,000 paid to the Board in 2019 for the journey.

In an interview with Citi News, the Communications Director for the Hajj Board, Abdul Rahman Gomda, assured that all monies will be refunded to affected persons.

“For now, whoever has their money with us will have to wait for at most two weeks… proper auditing will be made to ascertain the amount of monies paid and then refunds will be made,” Mr. Gomda said.

Some pilgrims, in an earlier interview, complained that after paying for the trip in 2019 and topping up with the extra funds requested by the board this year, they expected that they will be prioritised, but they have been left out of the flight to Mecca for this year’s hajj.