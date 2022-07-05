The Savannah Regional Coordinating Council is considering hiring external labour to assist Senior High Schools in the region to keep running amidst the strike declared by teachers and non-teaching staff.

The Savannah Regional Minister, Saeed Muhazu Jibril, made the announcement after the headmistress of the Damongo Senior High School complained about challenges with her kitchen staff.

Teacher and non-teacher unions are currently on strike to demand a Coast Of Living Allowance to cushion them.

Authorities of the region have thus seen the need to intervene in schools with staff challenges.

“Whatever help you want us to give to you while you are taking care of them, we can see if there is the need for us to look for some hands or some labour to help you, that is what we have to do,” the Savannah Regional Minister said at the Damongo Senior High School.

The headmistress of the school, Aluba Mercy Ewuntomah, outlined measures the school is putting in place to manage the school during the strike period.

She noted that volunteer teachers were in place to help with academic work.

“The management of the school is currently at post with other volunteer teachers who are not with the unions,” Mrs. Ewuntomah said.

However, she added that feeding the students will be a challenge.

“My matron has just come to lodge a complaint that as for supper, they can’t do it,” she said.