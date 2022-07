The school feeding program for basic school students across the country will continue despite the strike by teacher unions, the secretariat has said.

It said, the decision follows the directive of the Ghana Education Service (GES) to have school children kept in school.

The secretariat has thus instructed caterers that “provision of meals for its beneficiary schools continues until further directives from management”.

“All caterers must take not and act accordingly”, the release added.

GES directed Heads of Senior High Schools to mobilise their management teams to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all students in schools.

GES further directed heads of basic schools not to shut down their facilities, despite the ongoing strike by teachers.

This comes after the leadership of all the various teacher unions in the Pre-Tertiary Education Sector embarked on a nationwide strike in response to government’s failure to grant them a 20% cost of living allowance amidst the current high inflation rate, and increases in the price of goods and services, among others.

The Ghana Education Service says it has invited the striking teachers for a meeting to discuss the development and the way forward.

The GES further urged parents and guardians to remain calm following the industrial action taken by four teacher unions.