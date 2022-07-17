The 2022 National Annual Delegates Conference of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has ended successfully.

The two-day event, which started on Saturday, July 16 and ended on July 17, 2022, at the Accra Sports stadium, saw the election of new Executive Committee members.

Organised under the theme, ‘Holding Together, Working Together’, the conference saw over 40 candidates vie for 10 positions with over 6,000 delegates participating.

Aside from the National Women’s Organizer and Nasara coordinator who retained their positions, all the eight other slots were filled by fresh candidates of the respective races.

The major upset at the end of the polls is the longest serving national officer, John Boadu, who lost in his election bid for the General Secretary position.

Stephen Ntim also became the new National Chairman after five attempts in 20 years.

All newly elected national executives have been duly sworn-in.

Here is the list of the new electives:

1. Mr. Stephen Ntim- National Chairman

2. Danquah Smith Buttey – 1st Vice Chairman

3. Rita Asobayire- 2nd Vice Chairman

4. Alhaji Masawuud – 3rd Vice Chairman

5. Mr. Justin Frimpong Koduah- General Secretary

6. Henry Nana Boakye- National Organiser

7. Kate Gyamfua-National Women Organiser

8. National Nasara Coordinator- Abdul Aziz Haruna Futah

9. National Youth Organiser-Salam Mohammed Mustafa

10. Treasurer – Dr Charles Dwamena