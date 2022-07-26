The National Executives Council of the Senior Staff Association-Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG), has suspended its strike.

The group on July 13, 2022, joined other unions to demand the payment of 20% Cost of Living Allowance (COLA).

The strike continued after government agreed to pay the COLA. The association said it had other outstanding issues.

It cited the non-payment of tier 2 pension arrears and contractual agreements among the reasons why their industrial action was still in full force.

In a letter signed by the National Chairman of the association, Isaac Donkor, members were directed to resume work immediately.

He said the decision follows the various interventions made by the Ministers of Education, Employment, and Labour Relations which led to the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement on 25th July 2022 which was further consented by its National Executive Council, resulting in a road map that serves as a guide to ensure fairness in a speedy resolution of all the impasse between both parties.

The association said it will continue to engage faithfully with government and other relevant stakeholders in its pursuit of justice, fairness, and equity in the salaries and allowances of Senior Staff.

“We, therefore, direct all Senior Staff across the Public Universities in Ghana to resume work on Wednesday 27h July 2022 without further delay,” it added.