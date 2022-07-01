Former President John Dramani Mahama wants the government to set its priorities right in the wake of the current economic challenges.

In a statement commemorating Republic Day, the former President expressed worry over what he called the “excruciating suffering and commodity price hikes due to the massive economic downturn.”

“This is certainly not the Ghana they envisaged. Our forbears expected and still expect the government to do right to every Ghanaian, not just a few,” the former President said.

He believes the living conditions of Ghanaians will improve if the government stops wasteful expenditure.

“Similarly, we the living also expect better from the government. We expect government to set right priorities, eschew arrogance, stop wasteful expenditure, address corruption and tolerate dissent. We also expect government to bring socio-economic relief to Ghanaians.”

The former President’s comments come at a time when the government has initiated talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout.

Below is the statement from John Mahama

Today, in 1960, Ghana gained self-determination from British Colonial rule through the toils of our forbears led by Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Unfortunately, in 2019 the present government prioritised and made 1st July a commemorative day; substituting Ghana’s Republic Day with 4th August as a Statutory Public holiday.

And let us also re-dedicate ourselves to building a prosperous nation.

Happy Republic Day!