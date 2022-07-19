The Gyantoahene of the Shama Traditional Council, Nana Kwamina Dekye I, has single-handedly funded the construction of a new District Police Headquarters for the Shama District at the cost GHS1.8 million.

Speaking at the official handing-over of the one-storey facility, Nana Kwamina Dekye I, who is also the Chief Executive of Lower Pra Rural Bank, said the Police deserve decent offices and adequate logistics to perform their duties, hence his support.

“The journey for the construction of this beautiful edifice has not been an easy one. We observe with great concern the old building that accommodated police officers for policing in the Shama District. The increase in the population of Shama and its environs created concern and the need for a modern police building to create a conducive environment for policing in the Shama District and Ghana at large.”

“Unfortunately, investment by the private sector in promoting and supporting policing in the Shama District and to a large extent Ghana has not always been solid. It is therefore not surprising when people ask me why the commitment to spend money to build and refurbish Shama District Police Station? My answer is simple. Police officers need and deserve good working conditions, and these include modern police station that will enable them to perform their duties effectively and efficiently”, he said.

The Western Regional Police Commander, DCOP Victor Adusah-Poku, said the Shama District Police Station had been upgraded to meet growing security concerns of the District which also needed a corresponding infrastructure, hence was full of praise to the Gyantoahene of Shama for the police edifice.

“On the 7th September 2015, the Shama Police Station was upgraded to the status of district police command and part of the station was to serve as district police headquarters. This is because public safety and security are essential for the creation of wealth and ensure a congenial atmosphere for social and economic growth. It is the intention of the police administration to create safer communities, and it is for this reason that the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare and the police administration commend Nana Kwamena. I wish to appeal to others organizations, institutions and individuals to emulate this shining objective of the Shama community to resource the police service”, he noted.

The District Chief Executive of Shama District, Ebenezer Dadzie said the newly donated District Police Headquarters appealed to the Police Administration to complement the private donation of the District Police Station with adequate posting of police personnel and logistics for the expected improved security in the District.

“I assure the police administration that Shama District Assembly will do all it could to join hands with the police service and the security operatives in the district to help promote peace. I will again appeal to the IGP and the police administration to request for marine police to operate on the shores of Shama district to complement the efforts of the Navy. The request for the presence of marine police in the district will help control illegal fishing activities and also control possible terrorist activities that may use the Atlantic Ocean as their route to enter the district to cause harm to our people and to also protect key national installations at the energy enclave at Aboadze and Abuesi. Let me also appeal to all community members and leaders to endeavour to volunteer information to the security agencies to help control criminal activities in our communities” he said.

Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah who chairs the Western Regional Security Council as the Regional Minister while assuring the people of government’s community to security also conscientized residents to give prompt information to the police for theme to be ahead of criminals.