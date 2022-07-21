The Ghana Education Service (GES) says the academic calendar for Senior High Schools is expected to reverse to normalcy in 2024 for final-year students to sit for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in May.

This follows a change in the date for the writing of the exams from May to August.

This year’s exams will begin from August 1 to September 27, 2022, nationwide.

The change in date is a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in the adjustment of the academic calendar.

In a Citi News interview, Director-General of GES, Prof. Kwasi Opoku–Amankwa said “though Ghanaian candidates are the only group to sit for exams during this period, they will join their other counterparts in West Africa by 2024.”

Ghanaian candidates are the only ones left to write the West African Senior High School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), scheduled from August 1 to September 27, 2022.

This is because the other four-member countries of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) — Nigeria, Liberia, Sierra Leone and The Gambia — have returned to the May/June calendar and had administered the WASSCE for their school candidates from May 9 to June 24, this year.

The four countries have had their academic calendars streamlined to enable them to write the examination in May/June, as Ghana sticks to the ‘new normal’ calendar occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.