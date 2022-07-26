The Special Prosecutor’s Office has begun investigating suspected corruption at the Northern Development Authority.

The office is narrowing on a contract awarded by the authority to A&Qs consortium for consultant services under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme.

Of concern is the quantum of the contract sum, according to a statement from the Special Prosecutor’s Office.

The Special Prosecutor has thus directed the Controller and Accountant General to immediately freeze payments arising from the contract.

“The Special Prosecutor has invited the Coordinator for Special Initiatives at the Jubilee House and several serving officers, including the Chief Executive, and relevant past officers of the NDA and officers of A&Qs Consortium for questioning,” the statement indicated,

All the invited persons have been placed on bail and if found culpable, they will be charged and arraigned before the High Court for prosecution.

