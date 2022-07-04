The head of Citi FM/Citi TV’s pastoral team, Rev. Stephen Yenusom Wengam has urged Christians to strive to demonstrate excellence in the discharge of duties they are tasked with.

He said God, by His nature, is excellent; and so those who worship Him must demonstrate that attribute by the quality of their actions.

Speaking on Bible Answer Man on Citi FM, Rev. Wengam lamented that many Christians when tasked to do something underperform and provide mediocre services.

“Excellence is the nature, quality, feature, function and attribute of God, and therefore you cannot claim to be associated with God and be mediocre. It is sad when Christians by our actions do not reflect this important feature and attribute of God,” he said.

“Excellence is the manifestation of the Glory of God,” he added.

Centering on the Bible character, Solomon he said the latter demonstrated excellence in many ways that were worth emulating by Christians.

Listen to the full clip below: