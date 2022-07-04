Thirty-four Civil Society Organizations-CSOs have asked the Auditor General to surcharge individuals and state agencies that have been cited for various procurement infractions in its 2020/21 reports.

The Coalition expressed worry over the inactions of the current Auditor General and the neglect of his constitutionally mandated duties.

The Citizens Coalition says the move was necessitated by the continuous deterioration of economic conditions that have made the cost of living unbearable for the ordinary Ghanaian.

Speaking at the inauguration of the coalition in Accra, a Lead Member of the Coalition, Nana Afadzinu, said the Coalition will take the necessary steps if corrupt agencies and individuals are not surcharged.

“We note that in 2019, Mr. Daniel Domelevo recovered over 66 million cedis back to the government office through surcharges. Following his exit from office in 2020, the office of the Auditor-General is yet to issue any surcharges of persons found to have misappropriated public funds.

“If the Auditor-General persists in ignoring his clear constitutional mandate, our coalition will take the necessary action to ensure that he complies with the constitution of Ghana.”

The Coalition also called on the president to restructure the Ministry for Gender, Children and Social Protection.

According to the group, the absence of the sector minister has left stakeholders and beneficiaries vulnerable.

“For almost a year now, the Gender, Children and Social Protection Ministry has been without a substantive Minister. This has obviously impeded the work and commitment of the Ministry to push not only affirmative action but to address the increasing poverty level among children and poor households. The state of Ghanaian women is in a precarious state.”