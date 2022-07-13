Sustineri Attorneys PRUC, a corporate law firm that focuses on transactions, disputes and tax, working closely with start-ups and fintechs, has unveiled a series of activities and projects to mark its first year in operation.

The fast-growing law firm, which is led by Richard Nunekpeku, a lawyer and entrepreneur with an impressive resume in law and business, currently has a staff strength of five lawyers with a combined legal, professional, and entrepreneurial experience spanning 30 years.

As part of activities to mark the anniversary, the firm plans to organise a webinar to educate and support start-ups on leveraging technology and law to enhance their competitiveness, drive investments and grow.

‘Laws for Entrepreneurs’

Over the year, the firm has leveraged its signature capacity building programme dubbed ‘Laws for Entrepreneurs’ which seeks to build capacity for business founders and managers on how the law affects their business activities and how they can leverage same for their commercial successes.

“We have leveraged this initiative, in partnership with our development partners, to build capacity for over 100 young founders and managers across the country within our first year of operation. We intend to expand this initiative, in close collaboration with our partners, to cover at least 1,000 young business founders and managers, especially those in the financial technology sector’.

‘The Bridge’

Since its establishment, Sustineri Attorneys has also introduced a talent development initiative called ‘the Bridge’ which allows law students at the first degree and professional levels to among other things experience law in action, acquire news skills, gain exposure, build networks, and validate one’s professional interest.

Mr. Nunekpeku, in a remark to celebrate the 1st anniversary noted that as a proactive and specialised corporate & commercial law firm with proven entrepreneurial and business management expertise, Sustineri Attorneys pride itself in its problem-solving skills and considers every client’s case as an opportunity to exceed expectations and build lasting mutual relationships.

“We adopt a common-sense and practical approach in dealing with every client. We operate an open-door policy and run a 24-hour service. We encourage our clients to reach out to us at all times and on every issue. Our goal is to help Start-ups, Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SSMBs) to become 100percent regulatory compliant, commercially sound, and viable and to promote their competitiveness for sustained operations and investments.

“Our approach to service delivery involves working with clients to develop innovative legal solutions that respond to their immediate needs and provide for future business risk(s). As our name implies, our number one priority is to look for ways that promote the sustainability of our clients’ businesses,” he said.

He added that the firm’s vision is to be the go-to business law firm in Ghana, providing innovative legal services, tailored uniquely to exceed clients’ expectation and a mission to build a team of high motivated, specialised and ethically committed lawyers, leveraging shared values to advance the commercial and corporate interests of clients.

‘The START column’

Mr. Nunekpeku also pens a monthly column in the Business and Financial Times (B&FT), Ghana’s leading business information service provider. Under the title ‘The START column’, Mr. Nunekpeku offers a clear understanding and appreciation of the intersection of law and business which are critical for any effective, efficient and sustainable operation of a company/business -as there is an unending list of regulatory implications on businesses, their managers and owners.

The column offers readers an ordinary, simple and practical explanation of complex and relevant general & specific business-related laws (regulations) in the most business-friendly write up format.

So far, the column has published consistently for more than two years and always seeks to assess issues pertaining to start-up and the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Ghana; establish signposts for transactional pitfalls for businesses; discuss advisory guides for business decision-making; demonstrate the usefulness of regulatory compliance for small and medium-sized businesses; and highlight the training & capacity building needs of businesses.