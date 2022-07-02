The Artiste of the Year at the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, KiDi, has been featured on the remix of ‘Hennessy’ by Tanzanian musician LOUI.

The song which also features Congolese singer Maud Elka is taken off of LOUI’s debut EP titled ‘All Lights On Me’.

Hennessy (remix) is a song that celebrates the opulence, beauty, class, adoration, and quality of a woman’s love.

Produced by producer S2Kizzy, mixed and mastered by Selebobo, the song fuses rhythms from Africa with Francophone afro-vibe.

Loui is set to become one of the top Tanzania artists and one of the best Afrobeats stars from Africa that will impact the world with Music.

His EP also featured a dancers like Angel Nyigu, one of the best dancers from Africa and the African kids dancing Afrobeat Kanazi talent.

KiDi joined the Lynx Entertainment record label in 2016 after winning the MTN Hitmaker contest.

He has released hugely successful singles such as ‘Odo’, ‘Say Cheese’, ‘Enjoyment’, and the 2021 smash hit ‘Touch It’ which went viral on TikTok and spent several weeks on the UK Afrobeats Chart and the Billboard Global Triller Chart.

He is currently out with a song titled ‘Blessed’ which features Mavado.

Watch the video of LOUI’s ‘Hennessy’ remix below: