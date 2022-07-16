Thousands of New Patriotic Party delegates and supporters are at the Accra Sports stadium for the National Delegates Conference to elect executives to lead the governing party for the next four years.

There are over 40 aspirants contesting for the various party executive positions at the conference.

The positions on offer are National Chairman, Vice Chairman, General Secretary, Organiser, Youth Organiser, Treasurer, Women’s Organiser, and Nasara Coordinator.

Some key contenders, including John Boadu and Stephen Ntim, were greeted with cheers upon their arrival at the conference.

Also, met with support were President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

A host of the NPP hierarchy, past and present, as well as central and local government officials, were also present at the conference.

Security has been tight at the venue, with strong police and military presence to keep delegates in check.

The pitch of the stadium is out of bounds to most persons and will be used by Electoral Commission officers for the polls.

Like most occasions like this, opposition political parties were welcomed to give solidarity messages.

The National Democratic Congress was the most critical of the visiting opposition parties and was jeered by the onlooking NPP supporters.