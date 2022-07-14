Twellium Industrial Company Limited, producer of Verna mineral water and Rush energy drinks through its foundation, has constructed a canteen, a drain and a fence wall at the Kaneshie Polyclinic as part of efforts to contribute to healthcare delivery in the country.

This comes at a time when the clinic is trying to get back on its feet after it was impacted by floods two months ago.

The polyclinic was temporarily shut down after heavy rains on May 24 which flooded the premises, thereby causing the destruction of some properties at the clinic including a canteen and a wall separating the polyclinic and the Kaneshie Mantse’s palace.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony of the project, the head of Events at Twellium industrial company limited, Kendrick Yehowada indicated that their gesture was a way of giving back to society.

“This is a way we are giving back to society. Twellium foundation has been doing this not to bribe people to consume our products, but we are doing this as a way of our benevolence to the society,” he said.

“We had to prioritize and quickly attend to the course of the clinic because we know that it’s a threat to the facility itself and the people that benefit from the facility.”

He further assured that the facility was not going to get flooded again because the drain will prevent future flood occurrences.

Also speaking at the program, the Medical Superintendent of the Kaneshie Polyclinic, Dr. Stella Gyamfi expressed her gratitude to the foundation for its support of the clinic.

“This year, the polyclinic got flooded and the wall behind me broke down, and it destroyed the canteen and all the equipment in there got flooded. Fortunately for us, the Twellium industrial company limited paid attention to our call for help, and they did something practical. They came with help, so we want to take this opportunity to thank Twellium industrial company limited for their help,” she said.

Twellium foundation also donated two refrigerators, water dispensers as well as other equipment and products to help in the smooth running of the canteen when it starts operating.