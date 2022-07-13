The Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives, Ghana (UPNMG), in response to the transportation needs of its various branches, has procured motorbikes for distribution to its administrative regions.

Three motorbikes were procured for each region, which will bridge the gap between members of the union and their leaders.

The procurement comes after the union’s just-ended 2nd Quarter National Council meeting held in Sunyani where it emphasised the need to improve the welfare of nurses and midwives in the country.

The executives of UPNMG believe that the procurement will help executives to respond promptly to the needs of their members, while reiterating the part they expect the government to play in boosting worker welfare.

Speaking in an interview, the public relations officer of the UPNMG, John Agbenyeavu said the union will not back down its demand for the 20% COLA from the government which forms part of the ways to alleviate the suffering of Ghanaian health workers.

“This call is just to ensure that the government cushions nurses and midwives against the recent economic hardships that we are experiencing… Ghana has gone through a series of economic problems over the period. Inflation is currently at 27.6%, making a livelihood for the Ghanaian nurse and midwife very difficult.”

Mr. Agbenyeavu indicated that taxes in the country have been increased despite the harsh economic conditions, stressing the need for the introduction of the COLA.

“What else can we do to help the government? We have been paying taxes. Currently, they [the government] introduced the e-levy. We are paying all these from the meagre salary we are collecting, so how do you expect us to tighten our belts,” Mr. Agbenyeavu quizzed.

“We cannot say the government is broke. We know what monies are spent on in this country. Is it [the government] only broke when it comes to paying workers in this country?” he added.