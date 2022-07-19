Vodafone Ghana has brought back the exciting 2 Moorch Family Package that offers existing and new fixed broadband customers 100% extra data.

First introduced during Christmas last year, the promotion offered Vodafone customers data bonuses to interact with friends and family during the holiday, stream their favourite shows, shop online and engage in any other activity that required internet access.

The reintroduction of this offer means active customers will enjoy 100% bonus data when they top up with GHS120 in addition to their existing monthly package.

Commenting on the promo, the Director of the Consumer Business Unit at Vodafone Ghana, David Umoh, explained that Vodafone reintroduced the offer because of its commitment to customer loyalty.

“We experienced an overwhelmingly positive response to the 2 Moorch Family promo when introduced in December last year. After it ended in April this year, customers have requested that we bring it back. As a customer-centred organization, we ave reintroduced the offer to satisfy the needs of our customers and to reierate the fact that we appreciate all our customers,” he said.

He added, “We are confident that this promo will give our customers more data to work, learn, and enjoy leisure without interruption,”.

The 2 Moorch promo provides broadband customers with a supplementary bundle on top of their primary bundle. This means that customers can only subscribe to the offer when they have an active core bundle.

To subscribe, Vodafone’s fixed broadband customers need to only dial *900# on any Vodafone mobile number and follow the prompts. Alternatively, customers can subscribe via the self-care portal at https://myvodafone.vodafone.com.gh/home/ or the Fixed Broadband website at https://vodafone.com.gh/personal/broadband-landing/. Customers can also download the MyVodafone App on Google Play or App Store to subscribe.