The communities of Mmofra Nfadwene and Yahoman celebrated the handover of boreholes providing safe and reliable water recently after Voltic (GH) Limited, a subsidiary of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA), funded the projects.

The Mmofra Nfadwene community of about 4,000 people has struggled with a lack of access to potable water as the only available source was a stream that flowed through the community which was not safe for human use.

The borehole has an installed capacity of 6,000 liters and can produce up to 20,000 liters of potable water a day.

The handover of the borehole to the Mmofra Nfadwene community in the Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipality ceremony was attended by Chief Okoanadwo Afutu Dompreh II, Chief of Nsawam Adoagyiri.

He said: “I am very grateful to Voltic for this borehole because this community has been a victim of water shortages for years. I will personally ensure the preservation of this precious resource.”

Voltic was represented by Tshidi Ramogase, Group Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability Manager of CCBA, Voltic Managing Director Flora Jika, and Worlasi Seddoh, Public Affairs, Communications, and Sustainability manager and other members of the country management team.

Jika expressed her appreciation to the community for their support for the business.

“As a business, Voltic (GH) Limited has a strong commitment to supporting communities that lack access to safe, quality drinking water. This resonates with our commitment to SDG Goal 6, which aims at ensuring the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.”

“The South African foreign policy is imperative on Ubuntu and in pursuit of the AU agenda 2063 that targets creating environmentally sustainable and climate-resilient economies and communities. We also seek to strengthen the relationship between Ghana and South Africa,” said the High Commissioner of South Africa, Janet Grace Mason, who attended the event.

Yahoman in the Amasaman Municipality is a farming community of 3 200 that grows okra, garden eggs, and maize. The community has up to now relied for water on a dam that also serves as the source for cattle and other animals.

Principal Family Head of Yahoman, Augustine Nii Akrashie Sackey said: “I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Voltic for their immense support to this community. In the past, guinea worm diseases and the likes affected the people because we depended on the dam that dries up during the dry season, but from today, we will no longer fall prey to such diseases.”

Ramogase said as a primary ingredient in its products, water stewardship was a strong focus for CCBA.

“Reliable access to good, safe water is essential to life, nature, and the health of our communities,” said Ramogase.

“CCBA, together with The Coca-Cola Company, are leaders in using water responsibly in our operations and giving it back. We continue to manage water resources through projects that reduce water use in our operations, protect local water resources and provide safe, clean drinking water to communities in need.

“As part of the world’s leading Beverage Company, we have a responsibility to use water as respectfully and efficiently as possible. We’re continuously looking for new ways to reduce water use in our operations while treating our wastewater to the highest standards.

“Because people need water to thrive, we support local water access projects that help bring safe, clean drinking water to communities in need, and this borehole is one of many such projects throughout our operations on the continent.”