The Director of Messrs Aynok Holdings Limited, Clement Dzato has denied demolishing property belonging to the Legon Branch of Ideal College.

According to authorities of the school, some unknown men believed to be land guards stormed their premises near PRESEC on Thursday, July 7,2022, to demolish the foundation of an Assembly Hall under construction.

This led to a confrontation between the students and law enforcement officers.

Speaking on allegations of unlawfully entering the premises of Ideal College, Clement Dzato said the exercise took place outside the walls of the school.

”Nobody went to the premises of Ideal college. The students were brought outside the school premises. The students then threw stones at the workers and police.”

Meanwhile, the management of Ideal College says 23 of its students have been left injured after they were manhandled by some land guards and police, supposedly coming from the counter-terrorism unit of the Ghana Police Service.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the school, Naphtali Kyei Baffour, three of the students are in critical condition while the remaining 20 sustained minor injuries.