A one-stop shop for candidates to access past questions for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), questionsbankgh.com, is now available online.

The interactive website gives users access to past questions as well as Chief Examiners’ reports.

Over the years, the use of past questions has become an integral part of preparations for candidates for their final examinations at the basic and senior high school levels.

questionsbankgh.com is user-friendly and can be accessed through five easy steps.

questionbankgh.com is an online repository of learning resources for BECE and WASSCE candidates in order to better equip them for their ﬁnal examination.

It contains past exam questions, possible answers and examiners’ review.

• The materials in this system were obtained directly from the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and are therefore authentic in every way. They remain the property of the Council and were compiled with the express consent of the Council.

INDIVIDUAL SIGN UP

• Registration can be done with a token when provided through group sign-up.

• It allows registration for these categories: BECE candidates, WASSCE candidates and other individuals.

• A drop-down of all JHS and SHS in Ghana is available for selection.

• Users are required to provide their username and password for sign up.

GROUP (SCHOOL) SIGN UP

• The group sign-up is for schools, various constituencies, districts etc…

• The type of examination must be selected as BECE or WASSCE

• A drop-down of all JSS and SHS in Ghana is available for selection.

• The number of applicants must be provided.

• The institution or individual’s email address where the tokens will be sent must be provided

USERS DASHBOARD – LEARNING RESOURCES

The learning resource is divided into three categories:

• Take a Test Now (This module helps users to take part in live exams papers and evaluations)

• Examiners Paper Review (To see all examiners’ paper review)

• Questions & Possible Answers (To see all questions and answers for past exams sessions)