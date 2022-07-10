The National Labour Commission (NLC) says it will do all it can to resolve the current labour agitations in the country.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Board of the National Labour Commission at the Jubilee House, a Member of the Commission, Rose Kakari Anang pledged the NLC’s commitment to bring peace to the industrial front.

“I can assure you that we are ready to work to establish industrial peace, which is imperative for socio-economic development.”

The Trades Union Congress has warned that its members may join the ongoing strike declared by teacher unions over the government’s failure to pay their Cost of Living Allowance (COLA).

The government has appealed to the four teacher unions and other unions who have expressed interest in joining the strike to bear with the government.

“Times are hard because of the Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19. We all feel the heat. We perfectly understand their plight. But then we are quite handicapped because the economic crisis is beyond us. We are only asking that they bear with us as we try to meet their demands,” the Deputy Employment and Labour Relations Minister, Bright Wireko Brobby told journalists.