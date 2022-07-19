The Member of Parliament for Yilo Krobo, Albert Tetteh Nyakotey, says the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has begun an investigation into claims by some residents of Ogome that they have been assaulted by some military officers.

Some residents of Ogome, a community in the Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region, last Saturday accused the military detachment assisting the ECG of assaulting them for objecting to the ongoing Prepaid Meter Installation in the Krobo enclave.

The residents say the assault happened when they questioned why the exercise to install prepaid meters was ongoing by ECG despite a parliamentary directive to halt the process.

In a Citi News interview, Mr. Tetteh Nyakotey said he will engage the leadership of the minority on the appropriate way to handle the issue.

”The issue has been reported to the police and investigations have begun. If the reports are anything to go by, we will take it up. This is clearly unacceptable.”