The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it is the only political party in record time to have documented its history.

According to Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate to the 2020 NDC flagbearer, this act nullifies negative assertions by critics of the party.

Speaking at the launch of the NDC’s Administrative History, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said that the NDC will always be a pacesetter.

“The NDC is a unique party in the sense that even though some accuse us of not reading and not being to school, aren’t we the party that has come up with a book? What does it tell of who we truly are? So this act only upsets so many of the misperceptions about us.”

The party also accused the United Gold Coast Convention and United Party tradition of deliberately distorting the history of Ghana.

NDC’s General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah said the offspring of that tradition, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has further changed the history of the country making them appear to be the original founders of Ghana.

“Now history has been reconstructed to make the [NPP] look like the true founders of the country. So, part of the book will set the record straight on who the true founders of Ghana are and those who came to serve their selfish interests.

The NDC said it should be credited for the resilience Ghana showed during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Party Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo explained that, for the needed health infrastructure built by the NDC administration, Ghana could not have managed the pandemic properly.

“It would have been very difficult for Ghana to withstand the challenges that COVID-19 brought us but for the far-sight leadership that the NDC always provides by thinking ahead. We are very proud of our achievements, and it is important to note that, after 30 years of existence, the party is able to chronicle its history for future generations and those interested in knowing our political history.”