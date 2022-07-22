The 2022 Wines of South Africa (WoSA) wine tasting event was held in Ghana on July 16th 2022, at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra.

The event organised by Wines of South Africa saw a massive attendance by patrons who were treated to a variety of wine brands with a call on Ghanaian chocolate brands and manufacturers to capitalise on the export opportunities in the area of trade and marketing.

South Africa undoubtedly is one of the wine producers in the world and the Wines of South Africa event seeks to strengthen the intra-continental free trade between Ghana and South Africa under the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Patrons thronged the stands of popular wine brands to taste and share their opinion, as many expressed their excitement about the event.

Some of the wine brands included House of Mandela, represented in Ghana by TT Brothers Ltd, UniWines KWV, Vinimark & DGB all represented in Ghana by Don Emilio, Spier Wines, Overhex Wines producers of Balance wines, BonWines, Libby’s Pride Wines, KoopmansKloof Wines producers of Cape Dreams, Bridge of Hope Wines and LaRicMal Wines.

The event will once again be held over 3 days from 5th to 7th October 2022 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CITCC).

As the world reopens to travel, tourism, renewal and new opportunities, the South Africa wine industry is readying itself to open its doors to welcoming wine industry fraternity from across the globe as they prepare for their showcase event, CapeWine.