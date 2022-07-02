The Ministry for Works and Housing has taken delivery of supply chain management library materials from the Knowledge Development Alliance Network of partners as part of efforts to intensify supply chain management governance awareness within the Ministry.

The Alliance is made up of the Ghana Library Authority (GhLA), National Lottery Authority (NLA) Professor Douglas Boateng and Pan Avest International and Partners.

The goal of the Alliance Network is to create a national awareness of the inextricable link between supply chain management, value for money, industrialisation, job creation and long-term economic growth and development.

Receiving the copies of the latest edition and National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) approved supply chain management compendium at the Ministry on behalf of the Minister, the Deputy Minister, Mr. Abdulai Abanga expressed the ministry’s gratitude to the partners for their contribution towards the Ministry’s to minimise waste, improve efficiencies and achieve value for money in government’s supply change management.

As a Ministry that supervises capital-intensive projects and programmes and places a great deal of emphasis on stringent procurement processes, Hon Abanga was optimistic that the books will equip personnel of the ministry and its Agencies and Department with the requisite and contemporary supply chain management while correcting any weaknesses that will have a negative effect on investment made with public funds.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Library Authority, Mr. Hayford Siaw reemphasized the need for public sector institutions to adapt supply chain management thinking to help dismantle the functional and organizational silos hampering the nation’s development agenda.

“We can only cut wasteful expenditure, industrialize and economically emancipate ourselves through supply chain management thinking”. He reiterated.

A partner of the Alliance, Professor Douglas Boateng urged decision-makers in the Ministry to adopt supply chain thinking in order to improve performance and productivity to support government’s Beyond Aid agenda.

“The developed world successfully used SCM principles to industrialize, improve government service quality, create sustainable jobs, undertake value addition to their resources and promote small business growth. I believe that with long-term collective supply chain thinking, Ghana and the rest of Africa can do the same,” he re-emphasized.

The book, which is authored by Professor Douglas Boateng and first published and released in 2014, is the world’s first all-inclusive reference guide on supply and value chain management for policymakers, business leaders, engineers, academics, students on industrialisation, value chain development and governance.