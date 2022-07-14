Worldreader and Compassion International Ghana (CIGH) have announced a new partnership that will promote digital inclusion and support the reading and educational needs of 30 thousand children across Ghana.

Worldreader believes that readers build a better world. Supporting children in 100+ countries, the nonprofit has distributed over 70 million digital books to more than 20 million readers. Working with partners around the globe,

Worldreader brings children, their parents, and caregivers on a learning journey to discover and nurture their love for reading, while developing foundational literacy and life skills.

A child-focused organization, Compassion International operates in 25 countries and carefully blends physical, social, economic, and spiritual care to release children from poverty. The two organizations are uniquely positioned to provide underserved children with educational solutions and materials that will empower them to grow into thriving and fulfilled adults.

The program was developed in direct response to the global learning crisis exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic to support the reading and development needs of children in Ghana. Key to the 3-year partnership is BookSmart,

Worldreader’s low-cost digital reading solution designed to minimize educational disruption and unlock the power of digital reading online and offline. By offering easy-to-use tools, play-based learning activities and an inspiring library of over 250 books in English and Ghanaian local languages, the project will allow children to benefit from the joy and learning opportunities of reading anytime, anywhere.

Compassion International Ghana will pilot the digital reading intervention by serving 5 thousand children in Frontline Church Partners (FCP) communities to later expand the program to 30 thousand beneficiaries in 90 communities across the country.

Both organizations will encourage children and educators to harness the power of quality reading and learning materials, which will be made available via preloaded tablets and will also be accessed at home on a variety of low-cost devices.

Through this partnership, Worldreader and CIGH will ensure that underserved communities can access the learning resources they need to help children overcome educational barriers and fears, build resilience and confidence, and develop key life skills that will enable them to shape their own futures.